Ed Bugos Calls for Market Crash by Fall... Also CBDCs, Petro Dollar, and Bitcoin
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
228 views • 11 months ago

The smartest market analyst you never knew believes we are on the cusp of a 50% drop in the US stock market, before the end of the year. Who is he, what does this mean, and what are his other predictions that could save you from financial ruin / make you very rich…?


Links: 

twitter.com/ebugos

dollarvigilante.com/cbdc 

dollarvigilante.com/subscribe 

dollarvigilante.com/freetrial

