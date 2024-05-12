How Medical Schools are Turning Future Doctors into LEFTIST ACTIVISTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 10, 2024
Unfortunately for America’s medical future, left-wing propaganda is fast becoming the RULE in medical school classrooms, rather than the exception. Glenn dives into the disturbing reality of what our medical students are learning in America’s top schools. Diversity, equity, and inclusion training is everywhere. So is antiracism and activism. The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences is even teaching a course on “Confronting U.S. History.” In fact, 23 of America’s top 25 top medical schools have antiracism instruction as a core part of their curriculum! This could have a major and devastating effect on our medical system in the future, Glenn warns. But in fact, it has already started…
