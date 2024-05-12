BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Medical Schools are Turning Future Doctors into LEFTIST ACTIVISTS
High Hopes
High Hopes
115 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 10, 2024


Unfortunately for America’s medical future, left-wing propaganda is fast becoming the RULE in medical school classrooms, rather than the exception. Glenn dives into the disturbing reality of what our medical students are learning in America’s top schools. Diversity, equity, and inclusion training is everywhere. So is antiracism and activism. The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences is even teaching a course on “Confronting U.S. History.” In fact, 23 of America’s top 25 top medical schools have antiracism instruction as a core part of their curriculum! This could have a major and devastating effect on our medical system in the future, Glenn warns. But in fact, it has already started…


Keywords
leftistfuturediversitydoctorsglenn beckactivistsequitycurriculuminclusionantiracismmedical schoolsconfronting us history
