Update: FOUND SAFE !! MIA❗️- Mike Jones (iEarlGrey) and Masha - MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
42 views • 05/26/2023

Update:  new video that I will post soon. They are safe and on their way back.

Cynthia said - I'm sharing this YT video from John Mark Dougan, from iEarlGrey (Mike's channel) 

Please pray for these 2 great and brave people helping the Donbass people. 

Mike Jones and Masha MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5AMKJ7huEI&t=96s&ab_channel=iEarlGrey

The following is the usual description, from Mike's channel.

May 26, 2023





russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
