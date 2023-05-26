Update: FOUND SAFE !! MIA❗️- Mike Jones (iEarlGrey) and Masha - MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023

Update: new video that I will post soon. They are safe and on their way back.

Cynthia said - I'm sharing this YT video from John Mark Dougan, from iEarlGrey (Mike's channel)

Please pray for these 2 great and brave people helping the Donbass people.

Mike Jones and Masha MISSING near BAKHMUT, Update 2 - May 26, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5AMKJ7huEI&t=96s&ab_channel=iEarlGrey

The following is the usual description, from Mike's channel.

