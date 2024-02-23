© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York’s $355 Million Trump Charge Just Got MORE INSANE | Glenn Beck
New York’s $355 million civil fraud charge against former president Donald Trump just got MORE INSANE. The charge was already unprecedented. But Glenn and Stu reveal how New York has handled previous similar cases — including the MUCH WORSE actions taken by other companies charged under this rule. This is so obviously a targeted attack against Trump, Glenn argues: “There is no way that I would keep my business in New York. There is no rule of law now.”
