[Mar 27, 2019] TFR - 147 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 9
Rob Skiba
Published 2 months ago

Another fun open lines show! In the first half-hour, I shared with everyone why I’ve been absent for the past couple of weeks and where we are now with my SEED project. After that, the rest of the show was callers. We discussed Preterism vs Futurism and issues with the Pre-Trib. Rapture for a fair amount of the broadcast. Additionally, we talked about the potential that there was a “Mudd Flood” reset of sorts in the 1800s (and perhaps earlier too). And one caller discussed an interesting map he found in Alaska at Fort Abercrombie. All this and more in this interesting open lines show.


