SOUTH AFRICA DOES NOT HAVE ELECTRICITY BECAUSE THE BLACKS ARE KILLING ALL SKILLED WHITE PEOPLE
23 views • 06/09/2023

South Africa is killing white people daily. The blacks there are stealing white people's property, farms, cars and just killing them after they've taken the stuff. The tribal groups there do not know how to run the power generation plants and after they have killed all of the white technicians, the power plants are not working. Many areas of South Africa are allowed between two and six hours of electricity per day.


The mainstream media will tell you that this is happening because of apartheid. Well, they are correct but it is apartheid where whites are relegated to the back of the world and are systematically murdered simply because the media says this is a good thing.


South Africa is less than 5 years away from going back to the Dark Ages because of its radical anti-white policies. I highly recommend anybody who is white to get out of there today and anybody who is black with an IQ of over 95 to also get out because the tribal groups there do not like intelligent blacks who work hard. It's a very dangerous place for those who have ambition regardless of color.


Racism and violence against white people has to end or every country in the world is going to fail.

world news electricity apartheid destruction war crimes theft south africa cape town
