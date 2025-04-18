BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rubio's morning statement was pressure on Ukraine, not Russia - CNN reports
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
38 views • 5 months ago

CNN reports that Rubio's morning statement was pressure on Ukraine, not Russia

'Yesterday, Trump again expressed his dissatisfaction and discontent with President Zelensky.

Marco Rubio this morning said that the Ukrainian delegation needs to come back and discuss everything with President Zelensky. And Zelensky himself last night essentially repeated what he said earlier about Steve Witkoff and his meetings with Putin - that Witkoff accepts the Russian narrative. He also said that Ukraine is not ready to make concessions, and the issue of territory is their 'red lines'. So it seems that the Ukrainians are being pressured to move to the next stage. Trump wants them to be ready to give up some territory.

@Slavyangrad

Adding: 

Court rules AP demoted to same status as regular newspapers

Removes outlet's previous 'special access' to president.

