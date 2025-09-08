BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reflecting on 14 years of full-time RV life - travel from Saratoga to Casper, Wy
rvacrossamerica
15 views • 7 days ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rv-life-rv-travel-nearly-14-years-of-full-time-travel/

Nearly 14 years "on the road" - full time RV travel - full time RV life! And... enroute from Saratoga Wyoming to Casper, I encountered a 50 year old Bruce Springsteen concert that sounded great... and brought back some amazing memories.

Also an opportunity to "geek out" over how much things have changed since 1975. In those days, the thought of anything more than static filled AM radio in the wilderness was a pipe-dream! Now... we have recordings that have made it to studios who broadcast everywhere via satellite!

Oh, and yeah, the drive was scenic and spectacular! Wyoming is an amazing place and I'm fortunate to spend as much time here as I like.


Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica




RV Travel - Living the life




Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii








#rvtravel




#rvlife




#rvlifestyle




#rvbuyingtips

rv life, rv travel, rv lifestyle, rv buying tips, rv across america, concierge rv buying service, full time rv travel, full time rv lifestyle, winter in an rv tips, concierge rv selling service
