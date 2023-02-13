Ricardo Delgado - VACCINES, GRAPHENE Oxide, NANOTECH and 5G

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT GRAPHENE OXIDE AND NANOTECHNOLOGY HAVE TO DO WITH 5G – INTERVIEW WITH RICARDO DELGADO MARTIN (english translated) from La Quinta Columna
From KLA TV: Scientific research and reports of serious vaccine damages confirm the worrying findings of vaccine ingredients.
Interview with biostatistician Ricardo Delgado Martin about graphene oxide and nanotechnology in Covid vaccines: Who ordered these toxic substances to be included, and what do they have to do with 5G mobile technology? Do we now better understand the 2030 Agenda and the World Economic Forum plan?
👉 La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
👉 Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/
Source: https://rumble.com/v1aahw5-ricardo-delgado-graphene-oxide-nanotech-and-5g.html