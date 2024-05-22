⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd Tank Brigade and 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Volchanskiye Khutora, Beliy Kolodez, and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up 255 Ukrainian troops and seven motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade and 106th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by the AFU assault detachment was repelled near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, and two U.S.-made 155-mm M-198 howitzers were neutralised.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Georgiyevka, Ostroye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 365 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line, as well as inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 24th, 100th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, and 71st Infantry Brigade near Semyonovka, Sokol, Novgorodskoye, and Karlovka (DPR).

Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 47th, 110th mechanised brigades, 142nd, & 143rd infantry brigades were repelled near Arkhangelskoye, Netaylovo, Solovyevo, and Umanskoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, including 1 German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and 2 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka, Velikaya Novosyolka, & Neskuchnoye (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Vladimirovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade, 65th Mechanised Brigade, and 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg), & Tyaginka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 UKR troops, 7 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, & 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed 2 AFU ammunition depots, as well as engaged AFU manpower & hardware clusters in 102 areas during the day.



Air defence units shot down 34 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, & 1 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile.

📊 In total, 601 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 air defence missile systems, 16,121 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,307 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,740 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,915 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.