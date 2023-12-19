Create New Account
Here's Why Even Leftists Are Quickly Becoming Preppers
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago

Something really weird is going on.  Traditionally, prepping has been associated with those on the right of the political spectrum.

But now we are witnessing a dramatic shift.  These days, many of the most hardcore preppers are actually on the left.  These leftist preppers have become entirely convinced that we are headed for a catastrophic societal meltdown and they are determined to try to survive whatever happens.  And we are starting to see leftist fears about the future being reflected in movies and television shows.

Read More: https://discern.tv/why-has-prepping-become-so-popular-with-the-left/

