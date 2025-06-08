BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Black Sea Fleet, Naval Special Operations Detachment "Espanola" & the "Hateful Eight" carried out special tasks in the area of gas production platforms of the Crimean Peninsula - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
66 views • 3 months ago

Black Sea 

Units of the Black Sea Fleet, the Naval Special Operations Detachment "Espanola" and the "Hateful Eight" carried out special tasks in the area of gas production platforms in the interests of the defense of the Crimean Peninsula.

Well-organized special actions allowed precise strikes by the Ovod marine drones from a long distance to destroy enemy targets on the platforms and carry out other special tasks on the water. The enemy already knows what it unexpectedly lost.

✨Apparently, the work of our forces at sea is causing concern to the enemy, the enemy is starting to get nervous.

We will further analyze the targets destroyed on the platforms.

⚓️Naval Special Operations Detachment Espanola (https://t.me/spainrus)

Two Majors (dva_majors) Original msg 

Part 1 is featured now, from yesterday: 

https://www.brighteon.com/037806fc-e17a-4874-88cc-17ff2ef39ad5

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
