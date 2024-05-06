LANGUAGE Of (ANGLES - Play on ANGELS ) "Do You Speak ENG-Lish"? BEYOND COMPREHENSION-L.O.A. PART 2.(MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
no etymological connection between the words “Angle” and “angel” … but according to Bede, St Gregory the Great once made a punning connection between the two on encountering some English slaves in the Roman slave market.
(Upon being told that they were Angles, he said “Not Angles, but angels”;
This is where the RUBBER BURNS UP On The ROAD ....MUST WATCH