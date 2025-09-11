BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 441: A TURNING POINT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
73 views • 1 week ago

Today, The HighWire joins the nation in mourning the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk—an immensely popular voice for faith and freedom, an ally to medical freedom, a devoted husband, and a loving father. We bring the latest updates as America searches for answers, including new developments from Utah law enforcement in the hunt for his assassin. Then, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the groundbreaking MAHA Commission Report, igniting bold initiatives to restore the health of our nation. Finally, fresh off his historic Senate testimony, ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. sits down with Del to unpack the shocking Henry Ford vax vs. unvax study that has captured worldwide attention, and to share what it meant to present the hidden truth about vaccine safety before Senator Ron Johnson and the American people. This horrifying study is the subject of the documentary ‘An Inconvenient Study,’ set for release in October, 2025.


Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
