What is Guggul and Why You Should Love It!

In this episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Brian Ardis dives deep into the powerful, healing benefits of Guggul, a natural substance derived from the sap of the Commiphora wightii tree, found in Cardio Flow and Clear Skin Complex products. He explains how Guggul Resin, the active compound in Guggul, has shown to be an incredibly effective remedy for a variety of health concerns, including heart disease, high cholesterol, blood sugar imbalances, inflammation, arthritis, psoriasis, and skin issues like acne.

Dr. Ardis highlights clinical studies and human trials that demonstrate Guggul’s ability to lower total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol), triglycerides, and improve HDL (good cholesterol) levels. He emphasizes the compound’s heart-protective effects, including its ability to reverse damage caused by prescription drugs commonly used to treat heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms. Furthermore, Guggul has been found to significantly lower blood sugar, making it a promising alternative for diabetes management and insulin resistance.

The episode also explores Guggul’s ability to support thyroid health, liver protection, and brain function, including enhancing memory and glutathione levels. Dr. Ardis details how Guggul can even improve thyroid function by boosting iodine uptake and supporting the conversion of thyroid hormones, addressing issues like hyperthyroidism and autoimmune thyroid conditions.

Additionally, Guggul’s anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor properties are discussed, with studies showing its effectiveness in reducing tumor growth in breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer, along with treating inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The episode also includes research on Guggul’s ability to combat parasite infections, improve kidney function, and even reduce arthritis pain and swelling.