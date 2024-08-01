The W.H.O. And CDC Prepare For A False Flag Mass Casualty Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The W.H.O. is spearheading an effort to get vaccines into poor countries. That will likely result in more mass casualty events. In addition to that, the CDC has declared and emergeny for a threat that they say is harmless but they still consider it a threat. This is more insanity and chaos from the medical industrial complex and the new world order.
