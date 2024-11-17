FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 132:11-18, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241116

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD GOD, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, The GOD who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority! I am bound to give thanks to You, ADONAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, YAHWEH from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The Eternal Dwelling of YAHWEH in Zion

A Song of Ascents.

O my ADONAI, The GOD who is In Charge, You have sworn in Truth to David; You will not turn from Your promise:

“That You will set upon David the throne the fruit of his body.

12 If his sons will keep Your Covenant and Your testimony which You ADONAI shall teach them, his sons also shall sit upon his throne forevermore.”

13 For You YAHWEH has chosen Zion; You have desired it your dwelling place:

14 “This is Your resting place forever; there You will dwell, for You have desired it.

15 You will abundantly bless her provision; You will satisfy her poor with bread.

16 You, JEHOVAH, will also clothe her priests with Salvation, and her Saints shall shout aloud for joy.

17 There You, ADONAI, will make the horn of David grow; You will prepare a lamp for Your Anointed.

18 The LORD Jesus’ enemies You will clothe with shame, but upon the Savior His crown shall flourish.” Amen!

Thank You my ADONAI, LORD GOD, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 132:11-18 personalized NKJV).