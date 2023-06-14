In Ukraine the word "Bakhmut" have became synonym of a death sentence. Ukrainian recruitment officers roam the streets like the Angel of Death, dragging people to the meat grinders, terrorising civilians with the prospect of a certain death:

- "We will sing a little contract, and that's it, to Bakhmut".

◾️The man, an apparent drug addict and father of a small girls desperately begs not to be sent to the slaughter.