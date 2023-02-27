BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
mRNA “Vaccine”Technology Can Pass From “Vaccinated” To Pure Bloods
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
200 views • 02/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29rnfi31ab

mRNA“疫苗”技术可从“接种”到纯血

Peter McCullough 博士详细介绍了与接种疫苗者的密切接触，无论是“接吻、性接触还是母乳喂养”，都可能将危险的 mRNA 疫苗技术在人与人之间转移，从而通过称为逆转录酶的过程导致人类基因组发生改变。通过肝细胞系研究，Covid“疫苗”证明了这一点。


mRNA “Vaccine”Technology Can Pass From “Vaccinated” To Pure Bloods

Dr. Peter McCullough details how close contact with the vaccinated, be it “kissing, sexual contact or breastfeeding,” could transfer dangerous mRNA vaccine technology from person to person, resulting in the altering of the human genome through a process known as reverse transcriptase. This was proven to have occurred with the Covid “vaccine” through a hepatic cell line study.

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
