They Took Away Your Freedom of Speech - Now Freedom of Scrolling is Gone As Well

Israeli Arabs getting imprisoned for scrolling on twitter - New Law Nov 8 2023. Article in comments.
The "consumption of terrorist materials" offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.