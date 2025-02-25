Ukrainian Army Keeps Retreating Along The Entire Front

Amid the ongoing negotiation process between Moscow and Washington, the war continues on Ukrainian frontlines and battles will last till the very signing of the peace agreement.

On the night of February 25th, Russian air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs in the rear regions. No damage was reported.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a new wave of strikes on targets across Ukraine. Russian strikes were recorded in at least seven Ukrainain rear regions. Together with drone strikes, in the morning, Ukrainian media reported the launch of missiles from the Russian Tu-95MS.

Another series of explosions thundered in the southern Odessa region. The local authorities confirmed damage to the local port infrastructure.

Explosions also thundered in Kiev, including at the Zhuliany International Airport, where the Patriot air defense systems from the US were deployed to protect the capital, but they failed to repel the attack.

Russian strikes reportedly targeted another military airfield and industrial facilities in Kirovograd. Ukrainian military bases were targeted in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Russian drones, missiles and heavy bombs are pounding Ukrainian forces in the border Sumy region. Large Ukrainian reserves are deployed there to support the ongoing military operations in the Russian Kursk region.

Russian massive strikes also facilitate Russian attacks across the border. According to preliminary reports from the frontlines, Russian forces are developing their offensive in the Sumy region in two directions. They crossed the border in two areas. From the recently liberated Russian Sverdlikovo, they advanced towards Basovka. Straightening the wide front, they also launched attacks from Nikolaevo-Daryino on the Ukrainian village of Zhuravka. The advancing Russian troops reportedly gained a foothold on its northern outskirts. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are hastily sending additional forces to the villages in an attempt to stop the Russian advance. In the case of success, Russian forces may soon cut the main road to Sudzha and encircle the entire Ukrainian grouping ground down on the Russian territory. Russian forces are also advancing on the southern flank near Kurilovka, realizing the plan to cut off Ukrainian supplies.

Another Russian victory was reported on the southern Zaporozhie frontlines, where the Russian army has recently resumed offensive operations. As a result, Russian forces took control of the village of Pyatihatki. After five days of battles, the assault groups repelled the resisting Ukrainian forces from the village and are currently completing the mop up operations.

While Zelensky is trying to flex his diplomatic muscles, the Ukrainian army keeps retreating in all directions along the entire front.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-army-keeps-retreating/