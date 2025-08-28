© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Aug 28. 2025 Thursday 12:00 PM EST
ALEX KRAINER & DIMITRI LASCARIS
Topic: Russian Frozen Assets and the Alaskan Summit: A Turning Point?
Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he studied in the U.S. and Switzerland before launching Krainer Analytics. Krainer has written books like Trend Following Bible and Grand Deception and shares geopolitical finance insights via his Substack.
DIMITRI LASCARIS
Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist, and activist known for taking on powerful institutions. He co-founded Canada’s leading securities class action team, recovering $450M for investors, and now practices at Kalloghlian Myers. As a journalist with The Real News Network, he reports from conflict zones worldwide, covering war, finance, and justice. Widely recognized, he’s among Canada’s most influential lawyers.
