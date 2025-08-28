BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALEX KRAINER & DIMITRI LASCARIS Topic: Russian Frozen Assets and the Alaskan Summit: A Turning Point?
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Aug 28. 2025 Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guests:

 ALEX KRAINER & DIMITRI LASCARIS

 

Topic: Russian Frozen Assets and the Alaskan Summit:  A Turning Point?

Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he studied in the U.S. and Switzerland before launching Krainer Analytics. Krainer has written books like Trend Following Bible and Grand Deception and shares geopolitical finance insights via his Substack.

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com

 

 

DIMITRI LASCARIS

 

Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist, and activist known for taking on powerful institutions. He co-founded Canada’s leading securities class action team, recovering $450M for investors, and now practices at Kalloghlian Myers. As a journalist with The Real News Network, he reports from conflict zones worldwide, covering war, finance, and justice. Widely recognized, he’s among Canada’s most influential lawyers.

 

https://dimitrilascaris.org/

Reason2Resist – Rumble, YouTube and Substack

