If you stop at having a Diagnosis, you will likely lose your Social Security Disability Claim - DO THIS INSTEAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When we have a terrible diagnosis that causes us much pain, grief, limitation and the loss of our occupation, we can't imagine that the SSA won't award us on a Social Security Disability claim or an Supplemental Security Claim. But it goes deeper, and in fact, follows the Sequential Evaluation Process the law requires. Take a watch/listen to learn what you need to do NOW, aside from presenting a diagnosis.
Visit us at http://joydisability.com
All videos and comments are general information only and are not legal advice on your own matter. You must retain me or another attorney for specific legal advice for your and your situation.