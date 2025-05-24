BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VP Vance’s ultimate handshake marathon: 1,048 naval grads, 1 sore right hand
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 3 months ago

JD Vance’s ultimate handshake marathon: 1,048 naval grads, 1 sore right hand - let's do this faster.

🔥 The scene:

JD Vance attempts the world record for the "Most Patriotic Hand Cramp" at the 2025 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony.

✋ The challenge:

▪️1,048 future sailors

▪️1 vice president

▪️0 functional fingers left

💥 Highlights:

▪️Grad #572: "Sir, your smile hasn’t moved in 20 minutes… you good?"

▪️Secret Service: Whispering "Just 496 to go, sir. Stay strong."

▪️Vance’s hand post-ceremony: "I regret nothing." (Also: "Where’s the ice bucket?")

Adding, Trump went to West Point today to deliver the commencement address.  

