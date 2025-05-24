VP Vance’s ultimate handshake marathon: 1,048 naval grads, 1 sore right hand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance’s ultimate handshake marathon: 1,048 naval grads, 1 sore right hand - let's do this faster.
🔥 The scene:
JD Vance attempts the world record for the "Most Patriotic Hand Cramp" at the 2025 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony.
✋ The challenge:
▪️1,048 future sailors
▪️1 vice president
▪️0 functional fingers left
💥 Highlights:
▪️Grad #572: "Sir, your smile hasn’t moved in 20 minutes… you good?"
▪️Secret Service: Whispering "Just 496 to go, sir. Stay strong."
▪️Vance’s hand post-ceremony: "I regret nothing." (Also: "Where’s the ice bucket?")
Adding, Trump went to West Point today to deliver the commencement address.