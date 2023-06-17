1992 - Greta 1.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The United Nations has a history of wheeling out child mascots to deliver well-rehearsed emotional tirades, in an attempt to guilt trip unsuspecting adults into submitting to its lust for global totalitarian control—under the guise of concern for the environment.
This is Severn Cullis-Suzuki, then 12 years old, at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992—the launch pad for Agenda 21.
"I'm only a child, yet I know we are all in this together and should act as one single world, towards one single goal."
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media