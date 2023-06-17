1992 - Greta 1.0

The United Nations has a history of wheeling out child mascots to deliver well-rehearsed emotional tirades, in an attempt to guilt trip unsuspecting adults into submitting to its lust for global totalitarian control—under the guise of concern for the environment.

This is Severn Cullis-Suzuki, then 12 years old, at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992—the launch pad for Agenda 21.

"I'm only a child, yet I know we are all in this together and should act as one single world, towards one single goal."

