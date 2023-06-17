BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1992 - Greta 1.0
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
483 views • 06/17/2023

The United Nations has a history of wheeling out child mascots to deliver well-rehearsed emotional tirades, in an attempt to guilt trip unsuspecting adults into submitting to its lust for global totalitarian control—under the guise of concern for the environment.

This is Severn Cullis-Suzuki, then 12 years old, at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992—the launch pad for Agenda 21.

"I'm only a child, yet I know we are all in this together and should act as one single world, towards one single goal."

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

Keywords
united nationssevern cullis-suzukigreta mark 1child eco puppets
