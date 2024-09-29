BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Significance of God's Holy Days: 7th Month Major Events ⚠️
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Everyone knows that the Hebrew Holy Days are important for understanding prophecy… But, what events should we be examining surrounding these important and significant Days each year? What is God orchestrating, especially now that that the Seventh Hebrew Month holidays have now come and gone?


False teachers all over the spiritual ghettos of YouTube are proclaiming that the Feast of Trumpets, Day of Atonement, and the remaining Holy Days of God’s Calendar will be happening in October, BUT these important Days have already been completed for this year (2024 / 5860). Let’s now take a look back and understand what God is orchestrating and the key developments that unfolded around His Appointed Times.


