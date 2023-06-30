© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cache of cash was found in the minibus of the head of the Wagner Private security company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, found in St. Petersburg the day before.💥💥💥
According to Izvestia, the currency was packed in bags and bags, as well as shoe boxes. The money was withdrawn, the source of Izvestia added