Joe Untamed: with Bazzel Baz Global Showdown Elections, Cartels, and a dive into Faith
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
28 views • 4 weeks ago

Get ready for an electrifying episode of Joe Untamed that dives into the heart of America’s biggest issues! We’re kicking off with Trump’s Truth Social call to eliminate mail-in ballots, spotlighting the shocking case of Michigan City Councilman Abu Musan is caught on camera stuffing an election drop box with absentee ballots just days before the primary. This scandal has now ignited an investigation into three of six Hamtramck City Councilmen for election rigging—proof of the chaos mail-in voting can unleash. Buckle up as we expose the truth behind these rigged systems!

Next, we’re thrilled to welcome back Bazzel Baz, a former CIA and Marine counter-terrorism officer who now leads the Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC) to rescue trafficked kids globally. He’ll dive into Nancy Pelosi’s 2017 meeting with cartel-linked Ángel Del Villar, alongside Lucille Roybal-Allard, representative from the state of California and explore how such high-level interactions might fuel human smuggling by the CJNG cartel. With stunning deep questions,Joe and Baz will reveal how political ties could weaken border security and national safety—don’t miss this gripping interview!

Finally, we’re turning our eyes to the global stage as we ask: Is the Ukraine war nearing its end? After Trump’s pivotal summit with Putin in Anchorage on Friday, where he hinted at progress on a deal and plans to call NATO leaders, the stakes are sky-high. With Senator Rubio pushing for concessions and a star-studded White House meeting today featuring Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Rutte, Starmer, Merz, Macron, and Meloni, the world watches. Tune in for Joe Untamed


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


