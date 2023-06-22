© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Donald J Trump Agenda47: Protecting Americans by Taking on Big Pharma and Ending Global Freeloading
Under my policy, the United States government will tell Big Pharma that we will only pay the best price they offer to foreign nations, who have been taking advantage of us for so long— the United States is tired of getting ripped off.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2vrdcu-agenda47-protecting-americans-by-taking-on-big-pharma-and-ending-global-fre.html