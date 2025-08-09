What Does The Lord Require ?

DUETERONOMY 10:20 Thou shalt fear the LORD thy God;

him shalt thou serve, and to him shalt thou cleave, and swear by his name.

21 He is thy praise, and he is thy God,

that hath done for thee these great and terrible things,

which thine eyes have seen.





