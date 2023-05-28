© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | FDA Detects Serious Safety Signal for Covid Vaccine Among Kids
FDA Sounds Alarm on COVID Vaccines for Kids | Facts Matter
According to a new federally-funded study, children between the ages of 12 and 17 who took the Pfizer
The number of myocarditis and pericarditis events found in this particular age group met the threshold for what’s known as a “safety signal” as defined by the #CDC, according to the #FDA researchers who were conduc1ting a new federally-funded study.
https://ept.ms/FDAWarningFM