Iran Finishes Retaliation OP - "Operation Truthful Promise" - Warns Israel Against Further Attacks - RT

Iran finishes retaliation op, warns Israel against further attacks.
Iran has finished its military operation against Israel, which included massive drone and missile strikes, top Iranian commanders have said, adding a strong warning that more retaliation is possible if Israel continues to hit Iranian targets.