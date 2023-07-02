The Silent Coup By Australian Councils : Cafe Locked Out



Cafe Locked out





Streamed on: Jun 30, 9:14 pm EDT





All over Australia now Councils are rushing through 15 minute cities whether the people want them or not. And if any rate payers dare to turn up at a meeting and object, the councilors feign fear and move the meeting to zoom, and or call the police.

Here, two elected councilors have been kicked off their council for daring to question the roll out of smart cities.

If you are facing the same issues with your council, please get in touch at [email protected]

If you would like to support The Work Of Cafe Locked Out

https://cafelockedout.com/donate for one off donations

Here to become a subscriber https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout

And or you can purchase some merch here

https://cafelockedout.com go to shop

Podcasts now on spotify