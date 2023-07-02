The Silent Coup By Australian Councils : Cafe Locked Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cafe Locked out
All over Australia now Councils are rushing through 15 minute cities whether the people want them or not. And if any rate payers dare to turn up at a meeting and object, the councilors feign fear and move the meeting to zoom, and or call the police.
Here, two elected councilors have been kicked off their council for daring to question the roll out of smart cities.
If you are facing the same issues with your council, please get in touch at [email protected]
