The Silent Coup By Australian Councils : Cafe Locked Out
What is happening
What is happening
41 views • 07/02/2023

Cafe Locked out

Streamed on: Jun 30, 9:14 pm EDT

All over Australia now Councils are rushing through 15 minute cities whether the people want them or not. And if any rate payers dare to turn up at a meeting and object, the councilors feign fear and move the meeting to zoom, and or call the police.

Here, two elected councilors have been kicked off their council for daring to question the roll out of smart cities.

If you are facing the same issues with your council, please get in touch at [email protected]

If you would like to support The Work Of Cafe Locked Out
https://cafelockedout.com/donate for one off donations
Here to become a subscriber https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout
And or you can purchase some merch here
https://cafelockedout.com go to shop
Podcasts now on spotify

Keywords
climate changeunagenda 21smart citieswefsilent coupstreet lightfacial recognition cameracafe locked outaustralian councilsagenda 2939
