Money talks: Israel’s lobby shapes US agenda

⛔️ The Israel lobby’s wealth fuels its outsized influence, says Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges.

“They’ve bought most elected officials,” he claims, pointing to the financial muscle behind pro-Israel groups.

Ex-US president Joe Biden was the top career recipient of pro-Israel donations ($4.3M+ per OpenSecrets).

💵 Defy the lobby, and their deep pockets can fund your political demise ruthlessly.

“They will punish you; you will get pushed out,” Hedges says.

Adding:

Trump Signs an Executive Order (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/08/addressing-threats-to-the-united-states-by-the-government-of-the-russian-federation/): Imposing Tariffs on Imports from India Due to Continued Importation of Russian Oil

Summary:

➡️ Background:

President Trump determined that India continues to directly or indirectly import oil from the Russian Federation, undermining U.S. national security and foreign policy amid the ongoing national emergency related to Russia’s actions in Ukraine (as declared in EO 14066 and EO 14024).

➡️Tariff Measure:

An additional 25% ad valorem duty will be imposed on imports from India, effective 21 days from the date of the order (except for goods already in transit before that date).

➡️ Scope:

– The new duty is in addition to all existing duties and tariffs (unless covered under specific exemptions or overlapping trade measures).

– Applies to goods from India whether Russian oil is imported directly or via intermediaries.

➡️ Monitoring:

The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with other agencies, will monitor other countries for indirect imports of Russian oil and may recommend further tariff actions.

➡️ Modification Clause:

The order allows for future modifications based on new intelligence, foreign retaliation, or shifts in alignment with U.S. policy.

➡️ Definitions:

– “Russian Federation oil” includes crude and refined petroleum of Russian origin.

– “Indirect importing” includes purchases via third countries or intermediaries.

This Executive Order reflects an expansion of U.S. secondary sanctions tools via trade policy, aiming to deter third countries from continuing energy cooperation with Russia.