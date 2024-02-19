BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Three Strange Deaths Connected With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 02/19/2024

Travis was quickly whisked away by police officers in an unmarked car during the shooting at the Super Bowl Parade, perhaps because the police, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had prior knowledge of the event and wanted to see to it they got out of there uninjured. 

A teenage Taylor Swift fan, Mieka Pokarier, was headed to a Swift show in Australia when a large semi truck collided head on with her family vehicle. The 16 year old girl died instantly.

And, of course, on November 17 2023, Ana Benevides died due to "heat exhaustion" at a concert in Brazil. Taylor Swift posed for photos with members of Ana Benevides' family afterwards, but did not take the time to dress herself appropriately, wearing a sparkly red swimsuit like garment in the photos.

Keywords
shootingsuper bowltaylor swiftmysterious deathstravis kelcestrange news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy