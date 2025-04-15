Bird Flu Human To Human Contact/ Super Ai Monitoring Current Health Effects Of COVID Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A general discussion of probabilities as to the age of digital health and the building of ASI’s capabilities in the health vector of humanity through the digital twin live systems. Also a discussion of the bird flu movie on prime video based on human to human contact thus plunging the world into chaos as mass deaths arise in a great time of uncertainty.