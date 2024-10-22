Kamala Mocks Jesus, Trump Dons an Apron to Serve

October 21, 2024 -The election is scarcely two weeks away, and the choices couldn’t be more stark. Videos and interviews surfaced of Kamala Harris reviling Christians on Thursday, then going to church to redeem her image on Sunday. Donald Trump presented a different picture. He donned an apron to cook and wait on customers at McDonald’s, and then flew to deliver promises of help to survivors in North Carolina. Americans have a definitive picture of who they want serving them in the White House.





