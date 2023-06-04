BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proof that The Rich Man and Lazarus is a PARABLE
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 06/04/2023

Abraham is a key character in Jesus' story of The Rich Man and Lazarus from Luke 16. Is this a literal story of the dead actually living? Or is it a parable? The story would lead us to believe Abraham is one of the living-dead. But Jesus says, just four chapters later in Luke 20, that Abraham is dead (as in REALLY dead, what I have to call "dead-dead" because too many people teach and believe the error that the dead are living, the "living-dead"). Don't fear! None of the dead are being tormented in flame. They're dead. They will be raised by their Lord, Christ Jesus, and continue on in God's good plan for them.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/C9rZwKnneiI

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/2020/06/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

https://savedignoble.com/

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/






Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy