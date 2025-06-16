Interview: We are all Amalek - Prof Marandi - George Galloway

I'm sharing this video: 'Interview: We are all Amalek - Prof Sayed Marandi - George Galloway', on Rumble and YT. 'Live' from Iran, about 3 or 4 hours ago as I type, June 15, 2025, with description by George, below.

No option but to defeat the Israeli regime. What is wrong with these monsters? asks Prof Sayed Marandi. N*zi Germany sans Hitler

