Bill O’Reilly: Does Fox News Stand a CHANCE Against Dominion LAWSUIT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 16, 2023
Due to Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 election, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against the network. In this clip, Glenn speaks with Bill O’Reilly about the lawsuit and its merits, whether Fox News had a ‘reckless disregard for the truth’ as the media claims, and the consequences that will come if Fox loses: “They’re going to pay an enormous amount of money.”
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeYS8sHcAkM