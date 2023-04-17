Bill O’Reilly: Does Fox News Stand a CHANCE Against Dominion LAWSUIT?

Glenn Beck





Apr 16, 2023





Due to Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 election, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against the network. In this clip, Glenn speaks with Bill O’Reilly about the lawsuit and its merits, whether Fox News had a ‘reckless disregard for the truth’ as the media claims, and the consequences that will come if Fox loses: “They’re going to pay an enormous amount of money.”





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeYS8sHcAkM