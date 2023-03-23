For talking about leaving LGBTQ, Christian charity worker faces potential jail time | *Sarah Cain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To subscribe to Sarah, go here
https://rumble.com/v27r0eu-malta-stay-gay-or-go-to-jail.html
Join Gab too whydontchya, and follow here there as well!
https://gab.com/CrusaderGal
Some more interesting resources on sexuality from a Biblical perspective Former lgbtq members Testify: If You No Longer Want to Be Gay or Transgender, You Don't Have to Be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v--BuHXVA70 Lust of the flesh is NOT arousal + attraction! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXU5OvGO2u0 sex on the front lawn Ben Stuart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLNYp7TGbXA Discord 🟣 https://discord.gg/XEAVWp9q46 Guilded 🟣 https://www.guilded.gg/i/E6gxvaw2
Subscribe to my Rumble account https://rumble.com/user/sam99liljeholm
Please consider passing me a buck a month on Patreon, if you like this type of content
🟣 https://www.patreon.com/sam99liljeholm
Or a one-time tip on PayPal
🟣 https://paypal.me/samuelliljeholm