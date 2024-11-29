BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK Column News - 29th November 2024
17 views • 6 months ago

UK Column News - 29th November 2024


Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.


00:00 The Assisted Dying Debate: Do Three-Quarters of Britons Really Support It?

08:47 Starmer Drops the Mask: Mass Immigration Was a Deliberate Policy, Not an Accident

17:23 Bilderberg: Halberstadt’s Death Paves Way for NATO’s Stoltenberg to Take the Helm

24:44 Independent News Needs You—Join or Rejoin the UK Column Community

26:47 Hypersonic Missiles: The Unstoppable Threat as Europe Begs for ‘Massive’ Defence Spending Boost

34:48 Who’s Leading the Charge Down the Slippery Slope of the Assisted Dying Bill?

45:53 Ofcom (The Censors) Hiring, Cash Acceptance Consultation, and Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Appeal Hearing

49:09 Trump’s ‘Terror’ Tariffs: Trading Blows in the Global Turf War


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-29th-november-2024

