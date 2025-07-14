BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deluge And Division
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
6 views • 2 months ago

Welcome back to another episode of Common Sense Ohio! This week, Brett and Norm dive into a jam-packed agenda, tackling the confusion and controversy swirling around the “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB) and its sweeping impact on everything from Medicaid work requirements to overtime tax exemptions and Social Security changes. The hosts pull back the curtain on how massive budget bills often bury major policy shifts with barely any time for lawmakers or the public to digest the details.


We also address the aftermath of the devastating Kerrville, Texas, flood, highlighting how tragedies are too quickly politicized, and reflect on the sad loss and confusion impacting hundreds of families. Plus, we look at ongoing drama surrounding the elusive Jeffrey Epstein client list, shake-up news from Elon Musk’s new “American Party,” and why JobsOhio’s secretive state contracts are raising eyebrows.


Closer to home, Brett and Norm break down the debate over pit bulls and public safety, the challenges facing Ohio’s middle class amidst rising property taxes, and troubling efforts to shield lawmakers’ emails and texts from public record requests.


With winners, losers, and some hard-hitting common sense, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the real stories behind today’s headlines—and how they hit home in Ohio and beyond.


Moments


00:00 Medicaid Work Requirements Confusion


09:46 Social Security Tax Exemption Confusion


15:19 "Prioritize Recovery Over Investigations"


16:27 "Weather Service Staffing and Flood Response"


26:32 Theory on Epstein-Wexner Friendship


32:14 Strategic Senate Disruption Plan


34:30 Elon's Debt Reduction Strategy


40:03 Ohio Liquor Control Privatization Update


47:57 Governor DeWine Vetoes Property Tax Relief


52:32 Libertarian Views on Exotic Pets


58:12 Unintended Consequences of Big Cat Laws


01:01:11 "Driver Distracted Before Ohio Crash"


01:05:23 Supreme Court Backs Presidential Layoffs


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
medicaidepsteinsocial securitydewinedogetexas flood
