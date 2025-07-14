Deluge And Division

Welcome back to another episode of Common Sense Ohio! This week, Brett and Norm dive into a jam-packed agenda, tackling the confusion and controversy swirling around the “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB) and its sweeping impact on everything from Medicaid work requirements to overtime tax exemptions and Social Security changes. The hosts pull back the curtain on how massive budget bills often bury major policy shifts with barely any time for lawmakers or the public to digest the details.





We also address the aftermath of the devastating Kerrville, Texas, flood, highlighting how tragedies are too quickly politicized, and reflect on the sad loss and confusion impacting hundreds of families. Plus, we look at ongoing drama surrounding the elusive Jeffrey Epstein client list, shake-up news from Elon Musk’s new “American Party,” and why JobsOhio’s secretive state contracts are raising eyebrows.





Closer to home, Brett and Norm break down the debate over pit bulls and public safety, the challenges facing Ohio’s middle class amidst rising property taxes, and troubling efforts to shield lawmakers’ emails and texts from public record requests.





With winners, losers, and some hard-hitting common sense, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the real stories behind today’s headlines—and how they hit home in Ohio and beyond.





Moments





00:00 Medicaid Work Requirements Confusion





09:46 Social Security Tax Exemption Confusion





15:19 "Prioritize Recovery Over Investigations"





16:27 "Weather Service Staffing and Flood Response"





26:32 Theory on Epstein-Wexner Friendship





32:14 Strategic Senate Disruption Plan





34:30 Elon's Debt Reduction Strategy





40:03 Ohio Liquor Control Privatization Update





47:57 Governor DeWine Vetoes Property Tax Relief





52:32 Libertarian Views on Exotic Pets





58:12 Unintended Consequences of Big Cat Laws





01:01:11 "Driver Distracted Before Ohio Crash"





01:05:23 Supreme Court Backs Presidential Layoffs





