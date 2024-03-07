How Ukraine's Tiny Drone Blows Up an Entire Russian Armored Vehicle When Its Warehouse Door Opens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Mar 6, 2024
Russian troops, perhaps due to a lapse in vigilance or an underestimation of their adversary, left their warehouse doors open. This seemingly minor oversight became a critical vulnerability as Ukrainian drones, keenly observant and opportunistic, exploited this gap in security.
Ukrainian forces, operating with the precision of a Hollywood blockbuster, managed to locate the clandestine warehouses where the Russians stashed their prized possessions – T-72 and T-80 tanks, a BMP-3 fighting vehicle, and a BREM engineering vehicle. The stage was set for an epic showdown between the invaders and the resilient defenders.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcONtVMEMXM