You are what You Eat - Period

With each passing year many minds are moving back to common sense and away from mainstream narratives. From medicine to how we eat, it is all changing rapidly. Even what we feed our pets is being rethought... to the benefit of our animal family members. In this episode we cover the 11 principles of Weston Price. In light of our fallen food and medicine systems it is high-time we rethink the importance of nutrition. After all is said and done nutrition is the number one way to remain healthy and maintain proper brain function. There is a reason that our food and medicine systems have become so unhealthy, and it is time we take back control of what we put in our bodies.