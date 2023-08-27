'NOTES FROM DONBASS' - Tells the Story of Ordinary Russian Soldiers in the Donbass - Part 1, RT Doc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/2 The documentary ‘Notes from Donbass’
Tells the story of ordinary soldiers. Some of them are eagerly waiting for news from home: one’s about to become a dad. Another returned to the front straight from the hospital: he wants to fight despite his wounds. The third is a Donbass native. He can finally return to his home town that he liberated with his comrades. He’s teary-eyed because he hasn’t seen his mother for eight years. Each one of those guys has his own story. They share them with war correspondent Nikolay Tsonku.