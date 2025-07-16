Missiles for Patriot complexes are already being supplied to Ukraine under a new agreement, Trump said.

Adding:

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce refused to answer reporters’ questions about how many NATO members had agreed to pay for American weapons destined for Ukraine.

“I’m not going to get into what we may or may not be negotiating or discussing diplomatically. And I’m certainly not in a position to speak for NATO leadership,” Bruce said.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell admitted that the U.S. plan to ship weapons to Ukraine using European funds is still in its “very early stages.”

Adding:

Peskov on Trump's decision to sell weapons to Europe:

It's business. Deliveries were happening before this. No one stopped them. It's just a question of who pays for them.

Now Europeans will pay for them. You heard that the French won't pay, the Czechs won't pay. So there will be disagreements there too. How much to pay? How much money? There will be nothing left for their citizens. Will fewer weapons be supplied, or is it irrelevant? We don't know.

So far, we see that Europe is showing a frenzied militaristic attitude, declaring their intention to spend huge sums of money on arms purchases, to continue provoking the continuation of the war.

Of course, against the backdrop of such an emotional state bordering on inadequacy on the European continent, it is very difficult to understand anything.

Adding from Rybar:

Divisions in Europe over the so-called Ukraine📝

After statements by Trump that the US will continue to support Ukrainian formations in Europe at the expense of European taxpayers, not everyone in Europe looked upon this with approval.

▪️First, the Hungarians refused in their classic manner, who currently assess any proposals to assist the so-called Ukraine negatively. And after the killing of an ethnic Hungarian by SBU personnel, they even call for sanctions against the Ukrainian regime.

▪️Next in line was the Czech Republic. The authorities of the republic argued that the Czech leadership is focused on providing support to the AFU through the "artillery initiative". This is the same not entirely transparent scheme by which the Czechs supposedly supply shells to the AFU, but it is unclear at what price and from where.

▪️And now Politico reports (https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-donald-trump-weapons-aid-war-in-ukraine-nato/) that even in Paris they refused such an initiative, as they intend to develop their own military-industrial complex, rather than strengthen the American military-industrial complex and increase Europe's dependence on the US. Later, the Italians also refused, citing a lack of money.

🖍Disagreement with Trump's plans is completely logical: the proposed option will give another boost to American industry, as it will allow new contracts to be concluded, and will plunge Europe even deeper into the crisis due to a new portion of expenses.

🚩It is clear that representatives of French defense corporations want to get their piece of the pie and make money on the ongoing conflict. In recent years, France has indeed increased production, and the military-industrial enterprises are making super profits. And some, like Italy, even have financing problems.

❗️However, this whole situation does not play a special role for us, since public disputes will be resolved one way or another, and Ukrainian formations will receive their armaments. The outcome of the SMO will be decided on the battlefield, and the "diplomatic" efforts of the West are too unstable to pay attention to them.