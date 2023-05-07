Quo Vadis





May 6, 2023





In this video we share God the Father's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue on Tribulation and Triumph.





The lack of interest in recent apparitions, including many that should be sensational by human standards, was most likely the reason why on December 31, 2020, Canadian mystic Father Michel Rodrigue claimed that no less than God the Father told him:





"Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time.





Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness.





From the beginning, it is through and in the Word that humanity has received and still receives existence.





After the original fall of the first couple, only My Beloved Son could give you back, through His sacrifice on the Cross, My likeness, which you had lost.





Through living waters that gushed out of His Heart, He let flow the source of the Sacrament that makes you one with Him and with Me.





Satan wants to break your bodies, which are the temples of the Holy Spirit:





My Spirit of love that dwells in you.





"Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom.





He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom.





Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents.





This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done.





"I am warning you, all my faithful and every person of good will, in this solemn octave of My Son’s Nativity on earth.





Today, on the blessed Feast of the Divine Motherhood of the Virgin Mary, chosen among all women, the time begins of hostility between her descendants and the ancient serpent, who is the devil and Satan.





Because you are in My Son, Jesus, through His Holy Baptism, you are His lineage, His descendants. You are all children of My daughter, chosen among all women: the Virgin Mary. She is your Mother.





"Small flock, fear not. I will assist you.





In due time will come the glory of My Son, Jesus, in view of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of My daughter and of your Blessed Mother Mary! "





Father Michel Rodrigue, exorcist, abbot, and founder of the new order, The Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labrey, whom Our Lady has named the “Apostle of the End Times, ” shares invaluable information about the Tribulation and Refuges where many of God’s children will be guided to live for a period of time before the Era of Peace.





Father Michel claims the Father in Heaven speaks to him since he was very young.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





