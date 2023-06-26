BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#729 // TITANIC LIES - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
89 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
66 views • 06/26/2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 24.JUN.2023

8:00PM EST

#729 // TITANIC LIES - LIVE

The truth has nothing to hide, and treason requires a host of lying sentinels to guard the flanks of its hidden pride. This week John Durham delivered his much-anticipated report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane and everything it was meant to smother. Mr. Durham's report left much to hope for many. Those defending darkness conspired to deflect and stab at John's character and motivation - while others quibbled about matters beyond his investigatory scope. What did John's report reveal? And better still, what lasting impact will it have, if any? Will those who despair that John Durham is Deep State be proven accurate?

Please join us tonight, as this report proves beyond doubt that John Durham's sting delivered a sharp blow that no amount of obfuscation can conceal. The Deep State - truly the host of darkness - pulled out every trick in the book to hide the impact of this fatal blow to their narrative.

#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v2w72yo-728-titanic-lies-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *


DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8


NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog


DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program


DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )


STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )


+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)


 = = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord


PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog


FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9



Keywords
trumpamericagodlovejesustruthfaithusapeacejoycountrybuttercupqbitsgooddogtitanic lies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy