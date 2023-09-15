How to Backup Amazon EC2 Instance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Applications are run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, also referred to as EC2.
Since the development of the Internet, there is a significant increase in the amount of data available. As a result, it is more important than ever to backup your data.
What is an Amazon EC2 instance, for example, might be one of your main inquiries. A virtual server called Amazon EC2 offers an infinite number of virtual machines (VMs). On the AWS network, a variety of EC2 instance types are accessible. The requirements of the workload are modified for each type of EC2 instance.