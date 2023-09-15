BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Backup Amazon EC2 Instance
alextray
alextray
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 09/15/2023

Applications are run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, also referred to as EC2.

Since the development of the Internet, there is a significant increase in the amount of data available. As a result, it is more important than ever to backup your data.

What is an Amazon EC2 instance, for example, might be one of your main inquiries. A virtual server called Amazon EC2 offers an infinite number of virtual machines (VMs). On the AWS network, a variety of EC2 instance types are accessible. The requirements of the workload are modified for each type of EC2 instance.

Keywords
amazon web servicesamazon ec2 instancevirtual machines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy